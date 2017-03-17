Alia Bhatt is a child herself as she holds Beauty and the Beast screening for kids from NGO

Alia Bhatt recently held a special screening of Beauty and the Beast for children from an NGO. Alia supports an NGO and the screening of the film was held for underprivileged children at a suburban theatre. The actor who recently turned 24 interacted with children and happily posed for shutterbugs. Alia is currently riding high on the success of her latest film Badrinath ki Dulhania co-starring Varun Dhawan. Alia looked lovely in a pair of denim and shirt. Directed by Bill Condon, Disney's live-action Beauty and the Beast is releasing on March 17. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt welcomed the newest member of her family. The actor shared a picture of a cat on Instagram and captioned the picture, "The newest member of our family. Happy Birthday to me." Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt also took to Twitter to wish her daughter and tweeted, "Happy birthday princess !!! You are my masterpiece." He also recently wrote on Twitter, "Where ever I go people tell me: "We love your daughter Alia Bhatt & We loved your trailer of Begum Jaan." (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt spends some quality time with NGO children. She happily talked with the children and the children couldn't have enough of her. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Alia also cut a cake for children. Alia is often a part of such interactions with children. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Dangal actor Fatima Sana Shaikh was also spotted at the screening. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)