Alia Bhatt birthday: Sidharth Malhotra visits to wish, her family says Sun shines brighter due to her

Alia Bhatt is turning 24 and let us all take a minute to realise how much this youngster has achieved at an age people are still just starting off on their career. As the Badrinath Ki Dulhania star celebrates her birthday, we already got hold of images where her alleged boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra was seen outside her residence on the eve of her birthday. Aww Sidharth, that is just so sweet! And now only him, her family -- father Mahesh Bhatt, mother Soni Razdan and sister Pooja Bhatt -- took to social media to share throwback images of Alia with the most beautiful birthday wishes.

Sidharth Malhotra's visit to Alia's pad, in which she moved just some time back with sister Shaheen. The duo may not have commented on their relationship yet but various mentions on Koffee With Karan have kind of established this long-rumoured relationship. Now, we would expect nothing less from the Student of The Year actor to go and wish Alia on her special day. (Picture: Varinder Chawla)

Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt called her his 'masterpiece'. Sharing a throwback image with a chubby and cute Alia, he wrote, "Happy birthday princess !!! You are my masterpiece 🌈🍄🎈❤️🎶🎶🎶🎶🎶🎶🎶🎶🎶🎶🎶."

Alia's sister Pooja Bhatt also shared a lovely image when Alia was a toddler and wrote, "Happy Birthday gorgeous,brave one! Love you lots!"

Alia's mother Soni Razdan may not have shared an image but her message was heartwarming, "24 yrs ago you came into the world and made the sun shine brighter. @aliaa08 Happy Birthday darling my sun shines because of you 😘😘❤️❤️🌅🌄."