Alia Bhatt birthday bash: Sidharth Malhotra, Shah Rukh Khan attended but guess who was the VIP guest?

Alia Bhatt is a year older and as she celebrated her 24th birthday on Wednesday night with her family and friends. From Dear Zindagi co-star Shah Rukh Khan to Bollywood's new daddy Karan Johar and Alia's alleged beau Sidharth Malhotra, they were all there. But Alia is most excited by the latest addition to her family and we are guessing the cynosure of all eyes on her birthday. The Badrinath Ki Dulhania welcomed this new member to her family on her birthday. Introducing the same to the world, Alia shared her picture. To find out more about this member and about the party, scroll on!

Alia shared the picture of the member, who is a kitten, with the caption, "Th newest member of our family. Happy Birthday to me ✨." Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt too shared more details of this new family member with a picture of her, and the caption reads, "This is Edward Bhatt, first of his name, ruler of all (except for the ones Sheba rules) the Bhatt kingdoms." This is amazing!

Sidharth Malhotra, who was also there to wish Alia on the eve of her birthday, was at her birthday party too. Alia and Sidharth are yet to publically accept their relationship. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

And Karan Johar has to be there when it comes to Alia. Both Alia and the new daddy Karan have expressed their love and care for each other. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Karan's bestie and Alia's Dear Zindagi co-star Shah Rukh Khan also came to wish the young star. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

And here is a glimpse of the birthday girl from the party.

Thanks to a few fan clubs that we also got to see about Alia Bhatt celebrated her birthday at the gym by cutting a cake with her trainer.

Director Ayan Mukerji also came to wish the birthday girl. (Source: Varinder Chawla)