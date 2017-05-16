Alia Bhatt does some book reading, Arjun Kapoor attends special screening of Half Girlfriend and more from B-town

Alia Bhatt launched the trailer of the upcoming book of India's bestselling author Amish Tripathi, titled Sita: Warrior of Mithila. At a bookstore in Mumbai on Tuesday, Alia unveiled the video trailer, which spans over 50 seconds and gives fans a glimpse of Sita, the fearless warrior, the way she has been depicted in Amish'a new book. The writer who is known for his expertise in mythology and his unique treatment of the same, is presenting Sita in a new light — as a warrior. His earlier books include the Shiva Trilogy and Scion of Ikshvaku. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Alia, who is currently on a break from films, will begin work on her next projects soon. While one is opposite Ranveer Singh and is titled Gully Boy, she is also teaming up with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's next Dragon, which is said to be a superhero flick. Alia had a good 2016, with hits like Kapoor And Sons, Udta Punjab and Dear Zindagi. She even won several awards for Dear Zindagi which also starred Shah Rukh Khan. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

While Alia is in no hurry to return to work from her break, her 2 States co-star Arjun Kapoor is gearing up for his next film, which is also an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat's book titled Half Girlfriend. The cast of the film had a special screening in Mumbai. Arjun was clicked with his director Mohit Suri. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

In a rare sight, Mohit was witg his actor wife Udita Goswami. The two surely looked great together. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Ranveer Singh was caught on camera in Mumbai too. Interestingly, in the background of this picture, we see a poster of Virat Kohli. Do we need to explain the Anushka Sharma angle that connects these two men? (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

In the meantime, Anushka Sharma was also spotted. She looked fresh and summery. Don't miss her easy chappals. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Salman Khan's brother-in-law Ayush Sharma was snapped in Mumbai too. Ayush is reportedly looking towards making his big Bollywood debut under Salman. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Actor Neha Dhupia was clicked at the airport. She recently had a spat with her MTV Roadies Rising co-judge an actor Prince Narula on the sets. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Sidharth Malhotra was all smiles for the cameras too in Mumbai. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Gauri Khan tried to dodge the shutterbugs behind that cap. She was seen arriving at Karan Johar's house. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)