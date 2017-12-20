Celeb spotting: From Aaradhya Bachchan’s perfect poses to Alia Bhatt reliving her childhood days
No Comments.
Best of Express
- PM Modi turns emotional at party meet, says, 'Indira Gandhi had 18 states, BJP has 19'
- Kotkhai rape-murder case: Why is it taking so much time to resolve case, HC asks CBI
- CitiesIndia's Most Wanted anchor Suhaib Ilyasi gets life term for wife's murder
- R K Nagar bye-election: The real story behind the Jayalalithaa video
- Pakistan issues visa to Kulbhushan Jadhav's wife, mother; family to meet on December 25
- EntertainmentBhaagamathie teaser: An intriguing look into the Anushka starrer that leaves us wanting more
- EntertainmentShiv Sena joins MNS against Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai, says our tiger is 'zinda' too
- EntertainmentSonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety trailer: Get ready to ROFL with this bromance vs romance fare
- SportsIndia vs Sri Lanka, LIVE 1st T20I score
- Sports'The intent was for the CoA to supervise the administration'
- SportsNext year's scheduled by BWF is too crammed: Nehwal
- TechnologyXiaomi Re 1 flash sale at 2 PM today: How to get Redmi 5A, Y1 Lite at this price
- TechnologyVivo V7 'Energetic Blue' colour variant launched in India at Rs 18,990
- TechnologyNokia 9 passes FCC with 5.5-inch OLED display, Snapdragon 835 SoC
- LifestyleJanice Pariat explores identity as nine people talk about the same woman in her latest novel