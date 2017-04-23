Akshay Kumar’s day-out with wife Twinkle Khanna and daughter Nitara, Sanya Malhotra spotted with a mystery guy

Superstar Akshay Kumar is a complete family man. He is a living, breathing example that stardom cannot affect one's disciplined lifestyle. Unlike other stars, Akshay Kumar proudly maintains a healthy way of living. He also loves spending time with his family, which we saw this weekend when he was spotted with his wife Twinkle Khanna and daughter Nitara. Like always, he was seen hiding Nitara's face from the paparazzi. Meanwhile, we also spotted Dangal actor Sanya Malhotra having a good time with someone, but who is he? (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Akshay, Twinkle, and Nitara were seen wearing matching attires. They wore white tees and a pair of blue ripped jeans. Their son, Aarav was not seen. Both Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are very strict about Nitara's privacy and to some extent even Aarav. Twinkle has mentioned previously in various interviews that she has reduced putting pictures with Aarav, however, they don't mind if they are clicked by paparazzi. They have said earlier that as parents, they try to keep them away from the limelight until they are mature enough to manage such matters. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Sanya Malhotra who rose to fame after playing Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan's superhit film Dangal was spotted chilling with a mystery man. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

When Sanya Malhotra appeared on Koffee With Karan she was very candid about the fact that she came on the show to say that she is ready to date. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Rustom actor, Esha Gupta was spotted at the airport. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )