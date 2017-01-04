Akshay Kumar’s daughter Nitara is the cutest kid on camera and we love her latest pictures

Akshay Kumar has always been a protective father keeping his daughter, Nitara away from the flashlights. To save her from the public glare, Akshay has ensured Nitara's face stays hidden most of the times. But as the tiny one is growing up, so is her cute antics, which now cannot be kept behind the curtains. Little Nitara loves the attention of shutterbugs. This we can say from her recent airport pictures where she is seen grinning from ear to ear. Four-year-old Nitara looked adorable holding her mother, Twinkle Khanna's hand as she walked out from the airport.

Much in love couple Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar returned from Cape Town after celebrating Twinkle's 42nd birthday. The duo was there with close friends and family and even rang in Christmas and New Year in the foreign land, since Cape Town is one of the couple's favourite vacation spots. As always Akshay sported a casual look while Twinkle looked chic.

Looks like Nitara is slightly scared of her mother Twinkle Khanna in this one, since she is walking calmly behind her.

Another Bollywood couple, Ajay Devgn and Kajol also returned from their London vacation with children Nysa and Yug. After his Diwali release Shivaay, Ajay Devgn took a much-needed break from work and surprised wife Kajol and children with an vacation to celebrate Christmas and New Year.

Kajol was spotted holding her six-year-old son Yug's hand as they walked out of the airport. She has been roped in to play an important role in actor Dhanush’s forthcoming film Velaiyilla Pattathari 2, which will be directed by Soundarya Rajinikanth.