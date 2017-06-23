Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna to Karisma Kapoor, this is what stars are up to on vacations

It is vacation time for Bollywood celebs. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have been in Euraope for days now and their constant updates on social media are giving us travel goals. Travelling with children Nitara and Aarav, they have been enjoying with close friends. Karisma Kapoor, the 41-year-old actor is currently vacationing in the French Riviera and has taken to posting her travel tales on her official Instagram account. The actor and her photographs are a perfect respite for your workday as you wait for the weekend to come. From pictures of her doing yoga to going gaga over ice cream like a kid, Karisma is adored by her fans. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Karisma Kapoor posted a hot picture of herself with the caption, "Sunny days 🌞#frenchreviera🌴#holidaytime😎 #summer2017." (Source: Photo by Instagram)

She made a stop in London before reaching the French Riviera. She posted this picture from the city and wrote, "Love from london💋#family #friends #funtimes #summer2017☀️." (Source: Photo by Instagram)

She seems to be enjoying her summer in style at the Riviera. She posted a picture of herself and her sunny smile and wrote, "Bonjour ! #holidaytime #funinthesun☀️🏝 #frenchreviera #summer2017🌞." (Source: Photo by Instagram)

She posted this picture on International Yoga Day, and the view in the picture leaves us green with envy. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Twinkle also posted a picture with her friends and said, "I have a feeling that for the next few years a lot of our stories are going to start with 'One day in Spain...' #hairraisers #barcelona." (Source: Photo by Instagram)