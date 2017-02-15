Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna had a dinner date on Valentine’s Day. But why’s Deepika Padukone alone?

The festival of love -- Valentine's Day was celebrated by our Bollywood celebs with full enthusiasm. Several couples of B-town were seen spending the day with their better halves. Among the list of Bollywood's real life jodis, we saw Jolly LLB 2 actor Akshay Kumar and wife Twinkle Khanna, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, Shilpa Shetty with spouse Raj Kundra, Madhuri Dixit Nene and her doctor husband Sriram Madhav Nene, among many more. Apart from them, Deepika Padukone also shared how they celebrated the Valentine's Day. Scroll on to know more. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Akshay Kumar was spotted hand-in-hand with wife Twinkle Khanna at a Bandra restaurant. Akshay knows how to turn a special day into a 'jolly' good event. The actor celebrated his Valentine’s Day not only with his wife but also some children, which he even shared on his Twitter page. Akshay is riding high on the success of his recent release Jolly LLB 2. The actor also posted an adorable video of daughter Nitara on Twitter, along with the line, "This Valentine’s Day don’t let a guy take u for granted.Learn martial arts, u never know when it comes handy & starting early always helps." (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, who got married on April 30, last year, celebrated their first Valentine's Day, post their wedding. The much-in-love couple shared the inside pics of their special day, which they celebrated with family members. The duo was dressed in red and was seen surrounded by flowers, heart shaped cake, and balloons. Bipasha captioned one of her posts as, "Spent the day of love, with our family. Creating beautiful memories with them. And my @iamksgofficial just knows my heart so well... and everyone's too...😍😍😍😍😍."

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone celebrated the day with her girls and shared this picture with the caption, "#MyGirls ❤Happy Valentines Day! ❤#missingmygirls."

Shilpa Shetty also shared a beautiful pic with hubby Raj Kundra and wrote, "Dread to think what life would be without you @rajkundra9 . This day is no different from the others, U r my Valentine everyday ..but what the heck..Happy Valentine's Day..Cheesy but true 😘😍#valentine #loveofmylife #hubbylove #gratitude."

Meanwhile, Madhuri Dixit Nene posted an image with her better half Sriram Madhav Nene. She wrote, "Love conquers all. That is what the world needs right now. Happy Valentine's Day!!"