He may be loaded with work, but Akshay Kumar makes it a point to give his kids, wife and family ample amount of time. Also, for Khiladi Kumar, it's his way of rejuvenating himself amidst busy work schedules. Currently, the actor is in the Cape Town with wife Twinkle Khanna and his children to celebrate New Year. Also, the PadMan actor celebrated Twinkle's birthday on Friday in the foreign land itself. Akshay had a great 2017 with his films Jolly LLB 2 and Toilet Ek Prem Katha becoming blockbuster hits at the box office. The upcoming year will begin with the release of PadMan on January 26, 2018. (Source: Photo by Instagram )