Akshay Kumar turns a chef, Malaika Arora burns the ramp

Jolly LLB 2 actor Akshay Kumar visited Sulabh Gram to know about sanitation and toilet technology. Being a sport that he is, Akshay was seen learning cooking from a lady using biogas. Presently, Akshay is basking in the success of his fifth hit -- Jolly LLB 2 in a row after Rustom, Housefull 3, Airlift and Singh Is Bling. He has a lot of variety in store in 2017. He will be seen in Toilet Ek Prem Katha, 2.0, PadMan and Naam Shabana.

Akshay Kumar’s Jolly avatar in the movie Jolly LLB 2 has impressed a larger section of audience and critics alike. He is now ready with Toilet Ek Prem Katha which is based on PM Narendra Modi's Clean India campaign. At the Sulabhh Gram, while young girls welcomed Akshay with rose petals, the actor returned the sweet gesture by throwing the rose petals on them bringing a bright smile on their faces.

Anushka Sharma is taking the internet by storm with her interesting ways of promoting her upcoming release Phillauri, which also stars Diljit Dosanjh. Recently, she shared a picture on her Instagram account where her ghostly character Shashi from Phillauri is seen attending the prestigious Oscars ceremony. Also, the other day Anushka shared her picture with the first man on the moon, Neil Armstrong.

Diljit Dosanjh and Anushka Sharma are on a promotional spree for their upcoming film Phillauri. The two actors were spotted at the Mehboob studios recently. Phillauri is scheduled to release on March 24.

Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari were in Agra for the filming of Omung Kumar's Bhoomi. The Munnabhai MBBS actor got into a legal trouble there as his bodyguards misbehaved with a few journalists and hurt a few too. Later, Sanjay apologised on behalf of his security.

Malaika Arora attended a fashion show in Mumbai on Friday evening. The Munni of Bollywood seems to be in a party mode as she attended a party at Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's residence a day before.

Tiger Shroff was spotted at a Mumbai restaurant.