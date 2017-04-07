Akshay Kumar to Neerja: 64th National Award’s unexpected winners

As Akshay Kumar's name was announced as the winner of this year's Best Actor award, a hush fell followed by cheer by his fans. The actor, often ignored by award functions, added this to his tally of awards on Friday. Announced in New Delhi, the awards this year came with a few surprises, with Akshay may be leading the list. The film, inspired by KM Nanavati case, has brought Akshay his first National Award. The Best Hindi Film was awarded to Neerja starring Sonam Kapoor. Neerja was inspired by the life of 23-year old Neerja Bhanot who lost her life trying to save passengers on Pan Am Flight 73.

Best Hindi Film: Ram Madhvani's Neerja took home the Best Hindi Film award while Sonam Kapoor got a special mention. The film starring Sonam Kapoor won accolades from both fans and critics alike. However, at the award shows this year, the film and its lead star failed to get its due. The National Awards offered it the right recognition.

Best Actor: Akshay Kumar won the Best Actor award for Rustom.

Best Actress: The award was given to Surabhi for Minnaminungu. The Malayalam actress has not entered the big league in the industry and her name came as a surprise to many.

Best Supporting Actress: Zaira Wasim won the Best Supporting Actress award for Aamir Khan's Dangal. The actor who has had her share of controversies in the past few months gave a persuasive performance in the film.

Best VFX award went to Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay.