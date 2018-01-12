1 / 7

Akshay Kumar and Sunil Grover have joined hands for a fun-filled night ahead of the release of R Balki directorial PadMan. The two stars who have earlier worked together in 2015 release Gabbar Is Back have already shot for the special episode Super Nights With PadMan, which will air on Sony TV on January 14 at 9.30 pm. In the photos that have surfaced on the internet from the sets of Super Nights With PadMan, we see Akshay clad in a dhoti and Sunil is dressed as his character Rinku Bhabhi. Going by the photos, the cast and crew of the show seem to have had a great time.