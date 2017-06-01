Akshay Kumar, son Aarav Kumar off to holiday in Florida as Twinkle Khanna enjoys me-time in France, see photos

Akshay Kumar is a busy man, and we all know it. But when it comes to family, he is always seen as a doting father of his two kids -- son Aarav Kumar and daughter Nitara Kumar. He is also a loving husband to Twinkle Khanna and a great son-in-law too to Dimple Kapadia. We are talking about all this as the National Award-winning actor is set to play his real life roles and is off to an annual vacation. The actor revealed his plans for June when he was spotted at the airport with son Aarav. Akshay has taken an off from work for the month of June for his annual family vacations with wife Twinkle Khanna and their kids, Aarav and Nitara. Scroll on to know more about the complete plan! (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

The holiday this year is a different one for Akshay Kumar. While it starts with some father-son bonding time with Aarav in Florida, wife and daughter Nitara will join later. And there is also Twinkle's mother and actor Dimple Kapadia's 60th birthday celebrations during this time. In an interview with the Mumbai Mirror, Akshay, who was seen at the Mumbai airport on May 31, talked about his full vacation plans.

As Akshay left for the first leg of his holiday, he flew to Florida only with his teenage son, Aarav. The actor said, "The first eight days of our vacation have been reserved for some father-son bonding. Aarav and I will be in Tampa, Florida, where we intend to drive around a couple of beach destinations. We will also indulge in some adventure sports like surfing, and snorkelling. There is an itinerary in place but I also intend to add some surprises to the trip along the way. I had always wanted to do this and Aarav was game for it!."

On June 7, Akshay and Aarav will leave for London. There Twinkle Khanna, who is already on her solo vacation in Paris, will join the family, along with daughter Nitara.

Akshay further informed that on June 8, the family of four will join Twinkle's actress mum Dimple Kapadia to celebrate her 60th birthday. He said, "It's a special occasion and we want to celebrate it with the entire family."

As per reports, Twinkle's younger sister, Rinke, and her family, will fly out to London from Delhi to be a part of the celebrations too. Dimple's late sister Simple's son, Karan Kapadia, who now lives with the veteran actress in Mumbai, will also be there.