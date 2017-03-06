Akshay Kumar says his ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast’ is wife Twinkle Khanna. What will Mrs Funnybones say to this?

Akshay Kumar brought back the 90s when he danced to Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast from his superhit Mohra on Monday at an event to launch the song's retreaded version in Machine, Cheez Badi. While Akshay has the same swagger and style even after 23 years, one thing has changed. The actor who was known for his good looks and affairs in the 90s is now strictly a one-woman man.While Akshay stole the attention away from film's cast Kiara Advani and Mustafa Burmawalla, he was asked who would he say Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast to in real life. Khiladi Kumar, without thinking twice, said “At the moment, my wife and forever, my wife." Twinkle Khanna, you indeed are a lucky woman! While his statements were enough to excite the audience, his dance was the highlight of the entire show. Akshay, who was seen dancing with ex-flame Raveena Tandon in the old version, danced with Mustafa Burmawalla, the son of ace director Abbas from the Abbas Mustan duo, and Kiara Advani today. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Akshay was all praise for the directors as it is them who had given him the title of Khiladi in 1992. The actor thanked them for casting him in their 1992 thriller Khiladi, which spurred his rise to fame. "I am thankful to them for giving me Khiladi. For me, the 'Khiladi' word, 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast' and 'Churake dil mera' have been very important for my career," said the 49-year-old actor. Akshay also shared the video of his performance on social media and wrote, "Still got those mast mast moves. What say? #TuCheezBadiHaiMastMast".

His relationship with his co-star Raveena Tandon was talk of the town for quite sometime. Reminiscing the moments of shooting the song with her, Akshay said, "It was a great honour working with Raveena. We have done many films together and also good songs. 'Tip tip barsa pani' is still one of my favourite songs. It is an amazing song. We have done four-five films and each one has been a hit in its own way."

In fact, he even referred Raveena as someone who has stopped ageing by making a comparison with Kiara. As Kiara shared that she has taken "Raveena's blessings" for the new song, Akshay quipped, "Why need her blessings? You both are the same age!" An embarrassed Kiara replied sportingly, "That's true. I just wanted her love and appreciation," to which Akshay said, "Much better!"

Akshay took away the limelight from Mustafa, who is going to make debut with the film, and Kiara. Who will pay attention to newcomers when mast mast Akki is there!It has been 23 years since Mohra and the song released and Akshay has got better with age.