1 / 6

IFFI 2017 has come to an end. The closing ceremony saw the presence of many Bollywood celebrities from director Karan Johar to superstars Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. Now, the celebrities have come back to B-town to continue their respective jobs in the city. Tiger Zinda Hai actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, who turned heads at the film festival, were seen leaving Mumbai airport together. The two will soon launch a new song from their upcoming film. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)