Not just Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, sons Aarav and Ibrahim are buddies too. See pics

We all remember Main Khiladi Tu Anari all these years later and the reason was the amazing bromance of Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar. The two did many films together and had a good thing going together. And now, after all these years, it seems Akhay's son Aarav and Saif's son Ibrahim are also buddies. We have seen them hanging out together and we recently spotted them in Mumbai when they went out for a film together.

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan had worked in many films together, with Main Khiladi Tu Anari being one of the most famous works of the duo. The actors may not have re-united on screen, but their sons Aarav Bhatia and Ibrahim Ali Khan have slipped into their father’s shoes being the best of buddies. Aarav and Ibrahim are known to be good friends. They often post Dubsmash videos together giving rest of their fans major friendship goals. According to the buzz in the tinsel town, Ibrahim's sister Sarah Ali Khan will soon be making her Bollywood debut in Karan Johar's film Student Of The Year Part 2. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Who is that girl spotted with Aarav Bhatia? (Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile Jhanvi and Khushi Kapoor were also spotted with their father Boney Kapoor. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Watching the bubbly girl Preity Zinta at the airport was such a treat! (Photo by Varinder Chawla)