1 / 6

Kapil Sharma is on a promotional spree for his upcoming film Firangi. During the promotions, the comedian-turned-actor landed up at the same place from where he kicked off his career. The actor visited the sets of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge 2017 hosted by Akshay Kumar. He set foot on the stage 10 years after winning the second season of the show back in 2007. Kapil was very nostalgic to be back on the stage and was seen getting emotional after the makers played a clip of his 10 year journey as a surprise.