Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 set to end Raees vs Kaabil clash. What to expect from legal drama

The Raees vs Kaabil clash has kept us on the edge of our seats since past a month but now, Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2 might just end the clash on February 10, the day it releases. Interestingly, even before the release of the legal drama, the film has earned a profit of Rs 45 crore. According to the trade analyst Joginder Tuteja, the film has already recovered its budget with satellite, music and digital rights.

Jolly LLB 2 has been made at the production cost of Rs 30 crore and the cost of promotions was Rs 15 crore, which the film has already recovered. Akshay Kumar is known for finishing his films in record time and keeping the budget under check. While the cost of a Khan film is easily Rs 80-100 crore, Akshay films are made at half the budget. With Jolly LLB 2, made in 33 days, the actor has again lived up to his reputation.

Hrithik Roshan, who is celebrating the success of Kaabil, lauded Akshay's film. He wrote, "This man is on a roll! Thoroughly enjoyed this jolly. Congrats to the team that pulled this off in 33 days! Fantastic!" The actor was invited for a private screening, hosted by Akshay and Twinkle.

Kaabil has joined Rs 200 crore club and Raees, starring Shah Rukh Khan, has minted gross amount of Rs 300 crore worldwide. Looking at Akshay's recent outing, it seems even Jolly LLB 2 will become one of the films to earn Rs 100 crore.

As reported by Forbes, Akshay's 2016 releases -- Airlift, Rustom and Housefull 3 -- minted a whopping amount of $19.4 million, $19.1 million and $16.3 million, respectively.