Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 broke these box office records. Can Rangoon end his supremacy?

Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2 had two successful weeks at the box office and the film has made about Rs 104.29 crore in these 14 days. What left the trade pleasantly surprised was the fact that the film earned Rs 24 crore in its second week despite The Ghazi Attack and its Telugu version Ghazi getting a good feedback from the audience. But Akshay Kumar is on a roll. The actor has broken a number of records in these past 14 days and proved that when it comes to giving value for money to both producers and audience, he stands alone. Here are all the records that Akshay Kumar and his Jolly LLB 2 broke in 2017.

According to trade, Jolly LLB 2 is guaranteed to make at least Rs 110 crore in its lifetime. With Rs 104.29 crore already in its kitty, it faces stiff competition from Rangoon starring Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. The Vishal Bhardwaj war drama released Friday amid mixed reviews. With Friday being a holiday in many parts due to Mahashivratri, the film is expected to do well at the box office. It seems Jolly LLB 2 is already close to the end of its lifecycle but may get some benefit from this weekend.

Jolly LLB 2 is Akshay's seventh film to enter Rs 100-crore club. With this feat, Akshay has equalled Shah Rukh Khan's record who also has seven films in this elite club. However, Akshay's films are made on a smaller budget than SRK, ensuring that the return from his films is higher.

Akshay Kumar has given four back-to-back hits in 14 months, which is quite a record. This is a first given the fact that the Khans do one or maximum two films in a year. The only star who can match Akshay's feat is Deepika Padukone who gace four Rs 100-crore successes in 2013 -- Race 2, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express and Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.

Jolly LLB 2 earned over Rs 50 crore in three days and emerged as the highest opening weekend grosser ever in the month of February.