Celeb Spotting: From Akshay Kumar inaugurating pad vending machines to Bharti Singh at the airport
Published on February 16, 2018 5:39 pm
PadMan star Akshay Kumar and Aditya Thackeray recently installed a pad vending machine at Mumbai Central ST bus depot. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte starrer PadMan has witnessed a slow but steady growth at the box office in its first week. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Akshay was surrounded by fans at the inauguration. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Meanwhile, Newlywed Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa were twinning in black at the Mumbai airport. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Both Bharti and Haarsh were all smiles and they even posed for the shutterbugs. Last month, the couple had gone to Europe for their honeymoon after Bharti completed all her work commitments. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput and daughter Misha on the move. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)
While Shahid is busy with this upcoming film Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Mira and Misha are having some mommy-daughter time together. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)
We spotted Aiyaary actor Sidharth Malhotra at the Mumbai airport. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Sidharth also posed for a click with an airport official. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)