Akshay Kumar’s heroine Mouni Roy’s vacation photos are pure Gold. This Naagin is our bae

After wrapping up the shoot of Naagin 2, actor Mouni Roy is off to Chicago to enjoy some 'me time' with her favourite people there. And like always, the actor has made sure to keep her fans updated about her whereabouts on her Instagram account. The sizzling hot Naagin of television has been sharing her several pictures from the picturesque locales of Chicago and if you are all caught up with work on a dreary Tuesday afternoon, these pictures of the actor might make you leave everything and plan your next vacation. (Source: Photo by Instagram )

In a photo where the Bong beauty, Mouni is seen with a bunch of people, she writes, "An evening spend with the bests , an evening as beautiful as this windy city , an evening that ll remain with me ever so much !" (Source: Photo by Instagram )

Mouni has coloured her hair red and it is visible in her latest pictures. She is seen flaunting her coloured hair in the picture which reads, "Like a heroine in a romance novella 🦋." (Source: Photo by Instagram )

From going shopping on the streets of Chicago, enjoying at the beaches, to taking a sunbath, Mouni has been doing it all in the foreign land. (Source: Photo by Instagram )

After rising to fame and becoming a household name with her daily soaps, Mouni has finally got her big Bollywood break. The actor will soon be sharing the screen space with Akshay Kumar in the film, Gold. (Source: Photo by Instagram )