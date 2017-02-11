Akshay Kumar has a sporty weekend, Taapsee Pannu and Manoj Bajpayee promote Naam Shabana

After a hectic schedule of Jolly LLB 2 promotions, Akshay Kumar spent some quality time at a recent event in Mumbai. The actor flagged off the second World Kudo Cup in the city and came out to support the event. Akshay enthralled the participants and fans alike when he took a bike ride through the city. Dressed in blue overalls, Akshay looked extremely fit and sporty. Meanwhile, his first film of the year - Jolly LLB 2 opened to rave reviews at theatres across the country. Citing Akshay's performance as one of his career best, critics gave a thumbs up to the movie. Jolly LLB 2 also stars Saurabh Shukla and Annu Kapoor. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)