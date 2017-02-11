Akshay Kumar has a sporty weekend, Taapsee Pannu and Manoj Bajpayee promote Naam Shabana
After a hectic schedule of Jolly LLB 2 promotions, Akshay Kumar spent some quality time at a recent event in Mumbai. The actor flagged off the second World Kudo Cup in the city and came out to support the event. Akshay enthralled the participants and fans alike when he took a bike ride through the city. Dressed in blue overalls, Akshay looked extremely fit and sporty. Meanwhile, his first film of the year - Jolly LLB 2 opened to rave reviews at theatres across the country. Citing Akshay's performance as one of his career best, critics gave a thumbs up to the movie. Jolly LLB 2 also stars Saurabh Shukla and Annu Kapoor. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Meanwhile, actors Taapsee Pannu and Manoj Bajpayee were also seen promoting their movie Naam Shabana. The film directed by Shivam Nair also stars Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher. Taapsee plays the titular role in the film that is set as a prequel to Neeraj Pandey’s Baby. The trailer of Naam Shabana was released on February 10. Akshay Kumar will be reprising his role as Ajay Singh Rajput from Baby as a special appearance in Naam Shabana. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Akshay Kumar smiled for shutterbugs. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Akshay Kumar's son Aarav was also seen at the event. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Taapsee Pannu and Manoj Bajpayee had some laughter. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Taapsee Pannu looked pretty in a casual dress. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)