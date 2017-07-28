Akshay Kumar, Bhoomi Pednekar promote Toilet: Ek Prem Katha on Dance Plus 3

With less than three weeks left for the release of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar are busy promoting their upcoming release which is based on Swacch Bharat led by Narendra Modi. After promoting the film in London, the lead actors visited the sets of television dance reality show, Dance Plus 3, where Akshay amused all by pairing up his formals with bathroom slippers. Going by the photos, it looks like Akshay had a great time with the judge of the show, Remo D'Souza who recently saved Toilet: Ek Prem Katha from piracy. Scroll to see more pictures from the sets of Dance Plus 3. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

The quirky host of the show Raghav Juyal, with his funny act, impressed Akshay and being a sport that he is, the Khiladi joined Raghav and gave the audience some fun time during the episode. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

The entire team of the show, including Dharmesh, Shakti Mohan, Puneet, Raghav and Remo, posed with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Akshay Kumar shook a leg with the contestants of the show on a popular dance number from his film Desi Boyz. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Raghav who has been entertaining the audience as the anchor of the show promoted Toilet: Ek Prem Katha in his own funny way. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Akshay and Bhumi posed for the shutterbugs as they promoted Toilet: Ek Prem Katha on Dance Plus 3. This is Bhumi's second film after she impressed all with her performance in Dum Laga Ke Haisha. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)