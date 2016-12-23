Akshay Kumar and Twinkle, Kajol, Shahid Kapoor leave for vacation with their families

While we all are looking forward to Christmas and New Year celebrations, Akshay Kumar, Kajol and Shahid Kapoor are in no mood to delay this much-needed opportunity for the family gathering. The actors were spotted with their families at Mumbai airport. They looked cheerful and relaxed as they were leaving for festive holidays with their families. Akshay Kumar was seen with his wife Twinkle Khanna, son Aarav and daughter Nitara. Kajol and Ajay Devgn were spotted with their children Yug and Nisa. Shahid Kapoor was also seen with wife Mira Rajput and daughter Misha. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Akshay Kumar was every inch of a doting father as he protected his daughter Nitara from shutterbugs. The actor has left audience impressed with his funny act in Jolly LLB 2 trailer. Akshay Kumar has given a series of hit films this year including Rustom, Housefull 3 and Airlift. The actor is also ranked at the fourth position on Forbes India Celeb list. Akshay surely deserves a holiday with family. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

We got a glimpse of Twinkle Khanna. Akshay's wife has started a new innings in life as a producer and the star will be a part of her first film, which will be directed by R Balki. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Akshay Kumar. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Kajol and daughter Nysa look adorable together as they glance through all documents before boarding the flight. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Kajol's little son Yug couldn't contain all the excitement for holidays and kept distracting Kajol. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Ajay Devgn had a great year with Shivaay doing well at the box office. Ajay is quite a dedicated family man and the four make it a point to take a vacation together around this time. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)