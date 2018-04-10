1 / 6

Akshay Kumar has always lived by the motto that family comes first. The actor, who has been shooting for Karan Johar production Kesari, took out some time to spend with his family. The actor was spotted in the city with wife Twinkle Khanna, son Aarav and daughter Nitara. The power couple of Bollywood also posed for the shutterbugs. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)