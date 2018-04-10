Celeb spotting: Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan spend quality time with family
Share your thoughts
Share your thoughts
Best of Express
- Cauvery row: 4 arrested for throwing slippers; 4,000 cops deployed as protesters demand IPL match boycott
- SportsIPL 2018 LIVE Score CSK vs KKR: Watson wicket slows down CSK
- PM Modi to observe day-long fast as BJP protests Parliament impasse on April 12
- Bharat Bandh LIVE: Several injured in Bihar clashes, internet suspended in UP's Saharanpur
- After China's massive drill, US F-18 fighter jets patrol disputed South China Sea
- EntertainmentVarun Dhawan on October: I have never been so vulnerable on a film set
- EntertainmentRaazi trailer: Alia Bhatt as an Indian spy puts country before anything else
- EntertainmentThe Meg trailer: Jason Statham is up against the largest shark in the world
- EntertainmentVarun Dhawan wants to be an actor more than a star, says October producer Ronnie Lahiri
- SportsIPL 2018 LIVE score: CSK vs KKR
- SportsHeena Sidhu, Sachin Chaudhary add to tally
- SportsJitu Rai, Nehwal, Mary Kom, Shankar headline Day 7
- IPL 2018: Reliance Jio, BSNL and Airtel's offers compared, here are the differences
- TechnologyGoogle Home, Home Mini speaker come to India: Everything you need to know
- TechnologyFacebook data scandal: Here's how to check if Cambridge Analytica has your private data
- LifestyleThe latest edition of the Dubai Comic Con was bigger with a focus on celebrity superheroes