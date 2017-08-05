Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar promotes Toilet Ek Prem Katha in Agra

Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar are coming together for the first time to tell a different kind of love story which Bollywood has not witnessed in ages. In an era where superstars are sticking to the genre of films they are popular for, Akshay Kumar has shown the courage to risk his stardom and do a film with meaningful content. The two were recently in Agra to promote their film, Toilet Ek Prem Katha. (Source: Photo by APH images)

We all laughed the day Akshay Kumar announced the name of this project. He clicked a selfie with Bhumi Pednekar with a toilet in the background. After watching the trailer we came to know that this was a film we really needed to watch. (Source: Photo by APH images)

Toilet Ek Prem Katha is based on the open defecation problem in India. (Source: Photo by APH images)

Akshay Kumar is known for being a promising superstar. (Source: Photo by APH images)

Toilet Ek Prem Katha will mark Akshay Kumar's second film this year, and Bhumi Pednekar's second film in her entire career. (Source: Photo by APH images)