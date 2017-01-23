Akshay Kumar’s pics with wife Twinkle Khanna and kids Aarav, Nitara are giving us family goals

Akshay Kumar is very protective for his family. Over the years, we have barely seen his son Aarav and daughter Nitara making any public appearance, apart from close family occasions. Recently, in Mumbai, Akshay was snapped with his family including his kids and wife Twinkle Khanna. One look at Aarav and it wouldn't be wrong to say that the teenager is nothing but a carbon copy of his superstar father. From good looks to similar personality, he reminds us how Khiladi Kumar looked in his younger days. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

We wonder if Aarav will follow his father Akshay and make a career in films. However, going by the pictures we have seen so far, he looks absolutely confident and totally ready to nail it in Bollywood. Meanwhile, Akshay's four-year-old daughter Nitara kept hiding behind her big brother, like always. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Akshay's mother-in-law, Dimple Kapadia, was also seen. The two shared screen space 2001 film Patiala House. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Sporting his Jolly LLB 2 look, Akshay walked out of the building right behind wife Twinkle Khanna. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Twinkle and Akshay have collaborated as producers for R. Balki's upcoming social drama, PadMan. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)