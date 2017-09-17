Aksar 2 team Zareen Khan and Gautam Rode join Bharti Singh and Anu Malik on Comedy Dangal

Bharti Singh and Anu Malik's 'Comedy Dangal' shot a smashing episode when the star cast of 'Aksar 2' including Gautam Rode, Abhinav Shukla and Zareen Khan was invited to the sets. While the show is about face-offs between comedians and actors, looks like Gautam and Zareen were left in splits with the comic gags. This episode brought a mock-courtroom to the screen with Bharti playing the lawyer, Anu the judge and the Aksar 2 team are in the witness box.

Anu and Bharti judge the show but they are also team leaders. And while Bharti leads the stand-up brigade, Anu leads the skit batallion.

Looks like team leader Bharti had some funny antics up her sleeve dressed as a lawyer.

Anu Malik is playing a judge in his court for this episode, while being a judge for the show.

Looks like this mock trial is being conducted on the Aksar 2 team who are there on the stand.