Akkinenis meet Megas: Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi give rare moment at Khaidi No 150 success

Seeing Chiranjeevi onscreen after a decade-long break, was not the only excitement for fans. There was another visual treat. The Akkineni family and the Mega family were seen sharing a frame during Chiru's felicitation event, for the success of Khaidi No 150, organised by MP T Subbarami Reddy. The grand event saw Nagarjuna along with his wife Amala and Akhil from Akkineni family, and Chiranjeevi, son Ram Charan with their respectives wives too. Popular producers Paruchuri brothers and Khaidi No 150 director V V Vinayak were also present at the event. (Source: Twitter/BARaju)

Chiranjeevi’s comeback film Khaidi No 150 turned to be a blockbuster for the star. It has minted close to Rs 120 crore at the box office. The MP, who is a Mega fan himself, was overwhelmed with the success of the film. In fact, Reddy also hinted that he is keen to make a film with the entire Mega family -- Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej -- and with the Mega head himself. (Source: Twitter/BARaju)

Paruchuri brothers also met Chiru. The actor had already announced earlier that he would be the working with the duo in another film this year. (Source: Twitter/BARaju)

The younger generation Akhil and Ram Charan have been close pals in Tollywood too. Rumour has it that Charan will be bankrolling Akhil’s next film, which might be announced later this year. (Source: Twitter/BARaju)