Ajay Devgn and Ileana D'Cruz are all set to share screen space again in upcoming crime drama Raid. Helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the film is set to hit the cinema halls on March 16. While Ajay will be seen as Income Tax officer Amay Patnaik, Ileana will play the role of his wife Nita Patnaik. Recently, the duo graced the stage of Super Dancer 2 to promote their film. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)