Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt promote Golmaal 4 and Bhoomi on Khatron Ke Khiladi 8

While Sanjay Dutt is gearing up for his big outing 'Bhoomi' hitting screens on September 20, Ajay Devgn is also prepping for the fourth installment of the superhit 'Golmaal' series, slated for an October 19 release. The two were spotted on the sets of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' promoting their films. Other film stars such as Aditi Rao Hydari, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Arshad Warsi, Tabu and filmmaker Rohit Shetty were also seen with Sanjay and Ajay. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Sanjay Dutt and Ajay Devgn have previously shared screen space in a number of films. From 'All The Best' to 'Raju Chacha', the two go back way in time. Look at the two posing together for shutterbugs here! (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

The entire 'Golmaal Again' team was seen posing together for the paparazzi. While Ajay, Shreyas, Arshad and Tusshar have been part of the series for long, Tabu and Parineeti Chopra are the newest addition to the franchise. We wonder why Parineeti skipped this fun hang-out with her team! (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Director Rohit Shetty also stopped by for a click with 'Baadshaho' actor Ajay Devgn. Incidentally, Rohit Shetty is also the host of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 8'. Only recently, Ajay had released the motion poster of the film online, writing, "Gopal is back with his gang to entertain you’ll. Get ready for #Golmaal Again." (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

While 'Bhoomi' has created a lot of buzz among fans as it is Sanjay Dutt's comeback film, it also stars Aditi Rao Haydari in the lead role. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)