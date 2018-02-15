2 / 6

Neeraj Pandery



With films like Baby, Special 26, A Wednesday to his credit, Neeraj Pandey has carved a niche for himself in the industry. His thrillers are edgy, rooted in reality and manage to appeal to critics and audiences alike. In an interview to Indian Express, Pandey shared how Aiyaary came in to being,"It started with someone talking about the story of a whistle-blower making public a scam that stemmed from a very ordinary incident but blew up into something that toppled the then government. I fictionalised it but also padded it up with some research."