Manoj Bajpayee and Sidharth Malhotra are on a promotional spree for their upcoming film Aiyaary, which is scheduled for a February 9 release. The actors recently spent time on the sets of dance reality show Super Dancer 2, where they looked extremely impressed with the young talent. In fact, they were so thrilled that both Manoj and Sidharth joined a contestant to dance on the latter's famous track "Kaala Chashma".