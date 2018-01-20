1 / 8

After being crowned Miss World in 1994, Aishwarya Rai has not looked back. Although she is an actress by profession, she is so much more than that. She has been associated with many programmes of the United Nations and other charitable work. She has also pledged to donate her to the Eye Bank Association of India. On Saturday evening, Aishwarya Rai and 111 other women achievers will be felicitated by President Shri Ram Nath Kovind during the First Ladies event which will be held at Rashtrapati Bhawan. In the morning, she met Minister for Women & Child Development Maneka Gandhi in New Delhi. Here are the photos. (Source: Photo by APH Images)