Aishwarya Rai’s father Krishnaraj Rai’s funeral: Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali visit Bachchans

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father Krishnaraj Rai, who was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, a few weeks ago, and was later shifted to the ICU, passed away on Saturday. He was reportedly battling cancer. The funeral took place around 8.30 pm at Vile Parle Seva Sansthan Shamshan Bhoomi last night. At this sad time, not only Aishwarya's husband Abhishek Bachchan and father-in-law Amitabh were by her side, but several who's who of the industry came to pay their last respects. A host of celebrities including actors Shah Rukh Khan, Kunal Kapoor and filmmakers Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ashutosh Gowariker paid their tributes to Aishwarya's father. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

The news about Krishnaraj Rai's ill health was hitting headlines for a while now, and we saw Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the hospital, taking care of her father. Krishnaraj Rai is survived by wife Vrinda, son Aditya, and Aishwarya. The spokesperson of the actor told indianexpress.com, "Yes, it is true that Mr Krishnaraj Rai has passed away." (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Aishwarya's brother Aditya Rai was seen in the ambulance, as he brought Krishnaraj Rai's body home. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Aishwarya's father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan also offered prayers. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Shah Rukh Khan was also seen coming to meet the family. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali was seen at Aishwarya Rai's father's funeral too. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Others seen were Ashutosh Gowariker, Kunal Kapoor and Sonali Bendre. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)