Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s father dead: Shah Rukh Khan joins Bachchan family to pay last respects

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father, Krishnaraj Rai passed away on Saturday at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. The spokesperson of the actor told indianexpress.com "Yes, it is true that Mr Krishnaraj Rai has passed away." The actor's father had been battling cancer and was in the hospital for over a month now. The funeral of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father will take place at at Ville Parle Seva Sansthan Shamshan Bhoomi, Near Pawan Hans, in Mumbai.

The news about Krishnaraj Rai's ill health started when earlier this month, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had kept all her schedules on hold to be by the side if her ailing father. Abhishek Bachchan too returned from New York to be with his father-in-law​. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had been juggling between taking care of her daughter Aaradhya and looking after her father. Various Bollywood personalities​ arrived to pay their respects to the departed soul.

Shah Rukh Khan came to meet the Bachchan family.

Abhishek Bachchan was spotted at the funeral too.

Amitabh Bachchan arrived to pay his respects.