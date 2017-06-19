Latest News
  • Aishwarya Rai Bachchan travels with daughter Aradhya, Shraddha Kapoor looks uber cool at the airport

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan travels with daughter Aradhya, Shraddha Kapoor looks uber cool at the airport

Published on June 19, 2017 9:42 pm
    Airport couldn't have been a bigger treat today as we saw three different generations from the film industry, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, her daughter Aaradhya and actor Shraddha Kapoor at the Mumbai airport today, and they all looked lovely. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

    Cute little Aradhya couldn't take her hands off from her mother. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

    Both Aishwarya and Aradhya looked as lovely as ever as they walked hand in hand. This picture will surely make you miss your mommy. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

    Aradhya totally stole the show with her cuteness. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

    Meanwhile, look who walked in, it was none other than Shraddha Kapoor. With a cool and casual attitude like that, you wouldn't really mind having her as your 'half girlfriend'. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

    Shraddha Kapoor was seen in a completely different avatar in the teaser of Haseena Parkar. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

