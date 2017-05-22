Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returns from Cannes but it is Aaradhya Bachchan who has our attention

What is it like to be Aardhya Bachchan? Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shed light on the kind of upbringing that India's most famous 5-year-old is getting when she spoke with media at Cannes 2017. The actress, who looked like a Disney princess at one of the world's most famous red carpets, said that Aaradhya is used to all the attention. As Aishwarya and Aaradhya returned from Cannes, that comfort level was there to see. While Aishwarya is heading towards the car, Aardhya smiled for the paparazzi. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also decoded what daughter Aaradhya waving at photogs means. Talking of her Cannes experience, Aishwarya said, "There were some pictures where she is waving, I asked her what she was doing and she said I was telling them 'no, no photos, bas theek hai.' That was so cute. I realised she also posed for pictures when I was busy." (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the red carpet at Cannes 2017 and also showcased her film, Devdas, there after 15 years. They returned on Sunday. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Aaradhya was a de facto celeb at Cannes too. As she accompanied Aishwarya to the red carpet and was seen waving to her mother, the pictures went viral. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Aishwarya revealed that there have been times that Aaradhya photobombed people too. "People come for selfie requests so sometimes she photobombs them, sometimes she says 'mumma, not me na?' when someone is clicking pictures, she will back out." (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)