Aishwarya Rai Bachchan redefines stunning everytime she steps out. Check out her latest photos at Hrudayantar music launch

After a hectic schedule at Cannes, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is back in town and made her presence felt at the music launch of Marathi film Hrudayantar. Dressed in printed black dress, Aishwarya looked stunning. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the event after Hrithik Roshan graced the trailer launch of the film. Aishwarya Rai met her Taal choreographer Shiamak Davar and the two were seen interacting. Film's director Vikram Phadnis and Manish Paul were also present at the event. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawala)

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has signed Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s next titled Fanney Khan opposite Anil Kapoor. This will be the first time when Aishwarya will be teaming up with the director. Her husband Abhishek Bachchan has worked with Rakesh in Delhi 6. Kriarj Entertainment which is producing the film confirmed that Aishwarya will be part of the project. The actor was last seen in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawala)

