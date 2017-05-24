Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s new pictures with Aaradhya from Cannes 2017 are going viral for all the right reasons

While many were of the view that the red carpet appearances took away limelight from the films screened at the Cannes 2017, we would beg to differ. Not for the fact that our view is any different, but it wasn't really the Bollywood ladies who walked down the red carpet with poise and grabbed limelight. A closer look and you'll realise that it was actually 5-year-old Aaradhya Bachchan, who became the apple of every eye. The little daughter of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan might have remained hidden behind her momma, walking holding her hand, but the little glimpses of her were surely the best part about Aishwarya's Cannes attendance this year. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Aisharwya might have returned to India with Aaradhya, but the adorable pictures of the mother-daughter duo continues to melt our hearts. Now, some new pics have emerged, and all we can say is, Aish might have turned a Cinderella, but the real Disney princess was Aaradhya at this prestigious event. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Aaradhya wore a pink frock and arrived at the Cannes main venue with her mommy dearest. While the shutterbugs kept capturing all of Aishwarya's moves, Aaradhya kept admiring her mother. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

The daughter already knows how to keep her smile intact while making public appearances. Looks like her training back home is spot on. Just see how Aaradhya is in awe of her mother! (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Aish and Aaradhya look immensely comfortable in each other's company. A video where Aishwarya blew a flying kiss to Aaradhya had also gone viral recently. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

In the meantime, Aishwarya, who was at Cannes as the brand ambassador of Loreal Paris, looked ethereal in all her looks. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Some new pictures of Aish flaunting her perfect radiance have also surfaced. (Source: Photo by Instagram)