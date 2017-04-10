Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is in a hurry but daughter Aaradhya loves shutterbugs

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has always been protective of her daughter Aaradhya. Ever since she started to make public appearances, Aishwarya makes sure that Aradhya doesn't become a victim to paparazzi that always follows the actor wherever she goes but well, while she prefers avoiding the cameras, her daughter is all set and ready to pose for them. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

The mother-daughter duo was spotted at Mumbai airport. They had come from Rameshwaram, as per reports, which also suggest that the actor was there to perform some last rites for her late father, who passed away a couple of days ago. As she was rushing to her car, not willing to get clicked, Aaradhya gave a bright smile to the shutterbugs, making their day worth it.

Well, this gesture of the little one does prove that she got the actor's spark in her. Can't blame her for it asAaradhya is the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan, who over the years has stunned not only the audience but also the present lot of actors for his passion and dedication.

And of course, she is the daughter of Aishwarya, who has represented India on a global platforms making us proud every time.

At the prayer meet of late Krishnaraj Rai, Aaradhya gave all of us an 'aww' moment when she walked up to his picture and kissed it.