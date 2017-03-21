Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s father prayer meeting: Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan attend with daughter Aaradhya

Bachchan family attended the prayer meeting of Aishwarya Rai's father Krishnaraj Rai. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were seen along with their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Friends and family of the Bachchans were seen attending the prayer meet. Aishwarya Rai's father passed away after a long stay in the hospital. Earlier, many Bollywood celebrities were seen at the funeral of Aishwarya's father Krishnaraj Rai, like Shah Rukh Khan, Kunal Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ashutosh Gowariker among others. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Aishwarya Rai is seen here with daughter Aaradhya. A few days ago, Amitabh Bachchan expressed gratitude to everyone for paying condolences on the passing of actor Aishwarya’s father, Krishnaraj Rai. Amitabh took to Twitter to write, “To them that express condolence on the passing of Aishwarya’s Father .. my gratitude.” (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Amitabh Bachchan also attended the prayer meet. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Abhishek Bachchan looking grim. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Jaya Bachchan was also seen. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya was dressed in a white salwar kameez. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)