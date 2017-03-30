Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pays homage to father with daughter Aaradhya. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek attend prayer meet too

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father Krishnaraj Rai passed away on March 18 and the family held a prayer meet on the 13th day of his death, which was attended by Aishwarya with husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya. Her father-on-law Amitabh Bachchan was there as well with wife Jaya Bachchan. Friends and other family members of the Bachchans were seen at the prayer meet too. Scroll on to see more. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya were seen arriving for the ceremony. Aishwarya’s father Krishnaraj Rai passed away at the Lilavati Hospital; he was said to be suffering from lymphoma. Aishwarya’s family and friends were also seen at an earlier prayer meeting. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Abhishek Bachchan was also seen accompanying Aishwarya and Aaradhya. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan were also present. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Suniel Shetty was also a part of this recent event. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

We earlier saw many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sujoy Ghosh, Ashutosh Gowariker, Manish Malhotra, Sophie Choudry, Simi Garewal, Sonali Bendre and Kunal Kapoor with his wife Naina Bachchan and others at Krishnaraj Rai's residence. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)