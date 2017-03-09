Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s father in hospital, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan visit

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is going through a tough time as her father Krishnaraj Rai, who has been in Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital for almost a month now. He was shifted to ICU this week. Aishwarya's spokesperson told indiaexpress.com, "All I can tell you right now is that yes, Krishnaraj Rai, Aishwarya Rai's father is hospitalised and is in the ICU. It is a delicate situation and can't tell you anything more." And at this moment, Aish is taking full care of his father while husband Abhishek Bachchan and father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan are very much by her side. On Wednesday night, we saw Big B paying a visit to Aish's father in the hospital. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Apart from Amitabh, Abhishek was seen with Aishwarya. Sources at the hospital, also told indianexpress.com that Aishwarya's father had cancer in the past and he is likely to have had a recurrence. In fact, he was supposed to return home after a two-week stay in the hospital but has now been shifted to the ICU.

Aish, Abhishek's good friend and makeup artist Mickey Contractor was also seen outside the hospital on Wednesday night.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father, Krishnaraj Rai, is often seen with Aishwarya and Aradhya at public events.

The Bachchan's appearance at the hospital led to a lot of speculation and later the actor's spokesperson confirmed the news.

Abhishek, who returned from New York on Monday night, went to the hospital and has been there with his wife.