Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s father death: Ambanis to JP Dutta, Bachchans’ friends rally in time of grief

Two days after Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father passed away after a long stay in hospital, the friends and family of the Bachchans were seen visiting them to pay their respects. While we saw many who's who of the industry paying a visit and in attendance at the funeral of Aishwarya's father Krishnaraj Rai, like Shah Rukh Khan, Kunal Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ashutosh Gowariker among others, a few came later to meet the family too. We spotted the film director JP Dutta and the Ambanis paying a visit too. Scroll on to see more. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

At Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father funeral we had seen Tina and Anil Ambani paying a visit, but the head of the family Kokilaben Ambani was also seen arriving at the Bandra house of the Rais. Krishnaraj Rai was admitted at Lilavati Hospital for over a month. He is survived by his wife Brinda Rai, son Aditya and daughter Aishwarya. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Tina Ambani was seen paying a second visit to Aishwarya. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Border and Refugee director JP Dutta was also seen paying a visit to Aishwarya. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

It is definitely a tough time for the Bachchan's. While we saw pics of teary-eyed Aishwarya, her father- in-law Amitabh Bachchan too took to his official blog to express the feeling which the family is going through at the moment. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)