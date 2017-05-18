Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya leave for Cannes and it’s Aaradhya who is posing!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya left for Cannes 2017 and husband Abhishek Bachchan was the one who came to drop them off. Aishwarya has been a part of Cannes festival for the last 15 years and this year is special because she will be celebrating Devdas at Cannes. But before we see Aishwarya walking the red carpet, we got to see her 5-year-old daughter Aaradhya posing for the shutterbugs at the airport and she has won our heart.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all set to walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on May 19 and 20. And here we have brought in the first pictures of the actor as she was photographed at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday night as she left the city for the event. But we do hope to do away with protocol and wish to watch lil Aardhya walking along with mommy.

Aishwarya looked all stylish in a brown coat which she paired with blue denims. But, daughter Aaradhya seems to be all ready for this outing of hers with mummy, as she posed for photogs and looked all happy and excited.

The actress will be at the red carpet on May 19 and 20. Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor are also a part of the event. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been walking the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival since 2002, and as fans we are really looking forward to what she is going to wear at this year's event.

Aishwarya first went to the Cannes Film Festival with Devdas back in 2002, representing the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. It won't be wrong to call her India's unofficial ambassador to the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

Year after year, Aishwarya Rai fan had her eyes on her and she went on to experiments with her looks.

Cannes 2007 was a special year as now Aishwarya Rai was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, as she got married. And as expected she walked the red carpet hand-in-hand with hubby Abhishek Bachchan.

At Cannes Film Festival, in the year 2008, Aishwarya was again seen with Abhishek and she wore her famous smile.

In the year 2010, Aishwarya was promoting her film Raavan.

During Cannes 2011 film Heroine was announced, though Ash dropped out of the film that year due to her pregnancy.

2012 was a year when Aish was the most talked about celeb as this then new mom was to make her first red carpet appearance. She had her plus size curves yet she was confident. She though faced criticism for her drastic weight gain post pregnancy.

In 2014's festival, Aishwarya reunited with her husband Abhishek Bachchan at Cannes 2014 where the couple hosted the amfAR

In last year's festival, Aishwarya and her look was again the most talked about.