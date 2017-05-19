Latest News
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya’s first Cannes 2017 outing is all kinds of adorable

Published on May 19, 2017 10:11 am
    As much as we are wishing to see Bollywood's most adorable mother-daughter duo -- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan -- walking the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival 2017 together, it is not going to happen. Well, Cannes has its protocols but what about our wishes? Well, Aishwarya and Aaradhya gave us the next best thing when they went for an outing at the French Riviera. It was yesterday only that we were gushing over the cute Araadhya as she happily posed for the photogs at the Mumbai airport as she left for the Cannes with mommy Aishwarya. And now after arriving there, the little one is up for some fun before her mom gets busy with her work.

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya went for an outing at Cannes and their pictures from the foreign land are going viral on the social media. Like always, Aishwarya is looking an epitome of elegance and grace, but the adorable Aaradhya in her flowery frock is stealing all the limelight from Aish.

    Aishwarya will be walking the red carpet at Cannes 2017 on May 19 and May 20. Though Aish hasn't missed an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival in the last 15 years, this year is special for the actor as she is again showcasing the magic of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas at the film fest.

    Aishwarya and Aaradhya were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday evening as Abhishek Bachchan came to drop them off.

    The mother-daughter duo was snapped at the airport as they landed in Cannes. More than Aishwarya, it was the 5-year-old Aaradhya who could not hold her excitement.

    With one hand on her waist and a twinkle in her eyes, Aaradhya Bachchan won our hearts as she posed for photogs before boarding the flight with mother Aishwarya.

