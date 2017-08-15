Aishwarya Rai Bachchan completes 20 years in Bollywood: From a teenager to a leading star

At the age of 24, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her debut in Bollywood with Aur Pyar Ho Gaya opposite Bobby Deol in 1997. And, it has been 20 years since the release of her first Hindi film. Even though she has several flops to her credit, Aishwarya seemed to be unfazed with failure and chose some challenging roles over the years. Be it Sarabjit's Dalbir Kaur or Raincoat's Neerja.

The young actor appeared naive in Aur Pyar Hogaya. She was every girl in their early 20s - confused, bubbly, immature and impatient. But just like her off-screen aura, her on-screen presence too matured with time. Her Tamil film Jeans is still fresh in our memories, not only because of how pretty she looked but how she took the risk of appearing in a double role.

Eventually, as she kept doing films one after another, she turned into an epitome of grace, beauty and humility. Her blue eyes left everyone star struck, no matter who it was.

The actor is married to Abhishek Bachchan. The duo have starred in films like Guru, Dhai Akshar Prem Ke and Kuch Na Kaho. In fact, Aishwarya even made an appearance as a bar dancer in the song Kajra Re from Abhishek Bachchan's Bunty Babli.

In 2011, Aishwarya was blessed with a daughter Aradhya. While Ash used to be fearless yet thoughtful about the choices in her career, now she has become choosy about the kind of films she wants to do.