Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2017: From Mumbai airport to the red carpet, her every single moment

From the day the news about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan going to Cannes 2017 got confirmed, her many fans started flipping through the images of her last 15-year appearances at the prestigious film festival. The fashion police started speculating what new fashion statement will come alive on May 19 when Aishwarya Rai had to walk the red carpet. And now as the images of the actor are out, nobody can't stop staring at this Indian beauty in awe and admiration. After looking at Aishwarya gracing the red carpet last evening, for a second it appeared as if a fairytale has come alive.

Before she took to the red carpet, Aishwarya's first look in a green frill outfit was all over her fan pages. The actor looked stunning not only because of her attire but also because of her sparkling smile which she never forgets to wear.

Then came Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's second look in a nude colour gown and as she pouted and twirled for the camera lens in her second outfit, the Kajrare actor made many miss a heartbeat.

After the two teasers, the final show was worth a wait. The very elegant and graceful Aishwarya landed on the red carpet and as she folded her hands to greet everyone, we lost our heart once again to this Indian Miss World.

When Aishwarya Rai first stepped out of her home to leave for Cannes, her pictures with her five-year-old daughter Aaradhya swarmed the internet. The photogs at the Mumbai airport could not take their focus away from the little Aaradhya who unlike her mother was in no hurry to catch the plane. Her pictures with her one hand on the waist and one in her mother's hand just took away our heart.